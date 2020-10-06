Goat Thieves Nabbed In St.Thomas

Jamaica News: Two suspected goat thieves were nabbed with thirteen goats with the help of the residents of Old Pera district in St. Thomas on Monday, October 5.

Reports are that about 11:00 a.m., residents alerted the Police about three men who were driving a motor car with stolen goats aboard. Residents intercepted the vehicle and mobbed the men aboard. On arrival of the lawmen a man was seen with chop wounds to the body and the goats aboard the vehicle. The two other men escaped. The goats were recovered and the wounded man taken to the hospital where he is being treated.

Subsequently, another man who was also wounded showed up at the hospital for treatment. He was placed under Police guard with the other man.

The men arrested remain in Police custody, while the search for the other suspect continues.

The Yallahs Police are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently to contact them at 876-982-5075 or the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-1027.