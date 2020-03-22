Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44

Coronavirus claims another life. This time, it’s Popular New Orleans bounce artist and radio personality Go DJ Black N Mild who lost his life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The deejay, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died on Thursday. He was only 44 years old.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the sad news with Billboard on Friday.

Stokes was a New Orleans icon. Following Hurricane Katrina, Stokes relocated to Houston where he hosted a mix show, Rhythm and Bounce, that aired on a New Orleans AM station on Saturday nights.

He was also a father of four and worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in the Gentilly neighborhood, according to People.