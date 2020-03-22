Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44

Coronavirus claims another life. This time, it’s Popular New Orleans bounce artist and radio personality Go DJ Black N Mild who lost his life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The deejay, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died on Thursday. He was only 44 years old.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the sad news with Billboard on Friday.
Stokes was a New Orleans icon. Following Hurricane Katrina, Stokes relocated to Houston where he hosted a mix show, Rhythm and Bounce, that aired on a New Orleans AM station on Saturday nights.
He was also a father of four and worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in the Gentilly neighborhood, according to People.
The Times-Picayune reports that Stokes left school on March 9 with a fever, and checked into the Ochsner Urgent Care in Lakeview with a 102.4 fever, he shared on his social media. Stokes continued to post about his declining health on Facebook. When someone messaged that he should follow the doctor’s orders, he replied, “I will. I don’t mess around with my health.”
“Our school community is devastated,” Sabina Pence, the CEO of the FirstLine Schools, which runs Arthur Ashe, told The Times-Picayune.
