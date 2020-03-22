Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44

Go DJ Black N Mild, New Orleans Radio Host, Dies From Coronavirus At 44
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Coronavirus claims another life. This time, it’s Popular New Orleans bounce artist and radio personality Go DJ Black N Mild who lost his life to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The deejay, born Oliver Stokes Jr., died on Thursday. He was only 44 years old.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the sad news with Billboard on Friday.

Stokes was a New Orleans icon. Following Hurricane Katrina, Stokes relocated to Houston where he hosted a mix show, Rhythm and Bounce, that aired on a New Orleans AM station on Saturday nights.

He was also a father of four and worked at the Arthur Ashe Charter School in the Gentilly neighborhood, according to People.

The Times-Picayune reports that Stokes left school on March 9 with a fever, and checked into the Ochsner Urgent Care in Lakeview with a 102.4 fever, he shared on his social media. Stokes continued to post about his declining health on Facebook. When someone messaged that he should follow the doctor’s orders, he replied, “I will. I don’t mess around with my health.”

“Our school community is devastated,” Sabina Pence, the CEO of the FirstLine Schools, which runs Arthur Ashe, told The Times-Picayune.

–:–
–:–

Photo: Niccol Pontigia / EyeEm

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....