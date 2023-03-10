Glock Pistol Seized in Rose Heights, St James

The Mount Salem police in St James are reporting the seizure of a Glock pistol and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in a section of Rose Height community know as Bronx, on Tuesday morning.
Reports are that about 3:15an, the police carried out a targeted riad in the area, where several premises were searched.
During the search of an abandoned building, the lawmen discovered a Black Glock 43 Gen4 9mm semi automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing eight live rounds.
No one was arrested during the operation.