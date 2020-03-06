Jamaica News: The detectives of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have moved swiftly in the apprehension of 3 of the 4 teens seen in the video touting a Ruger pistol. Detectives attached to the Kingston Eastern Division stated two of the three teens names cannot be released due to being minors, however, 20 year old Deson Berry was handed over to the police by relatives.
Gleeful Gangsters- 3 arrested 4th Wanted
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us