Gleeful Gangsters- 3 arrested 4th Wanted

Jamaica News: The detectives of the Jamaica Constabulary Force have moved swiftly in the apprehension of 3 of the 4 teens seen in the video touting a Ruger pistol. Detectives attached to the Kingston Eastern Division stated two of the three teens names cannot be released due to being minors, however, 20 year old Deson Berry was handed over to the police by relatives.

Information being received also suggest that the 4th teen is wanted by the police for breaching in his bail as currently has a matter before the court.
The location where the video was shot was also identified by the detectives.
By: Chenson Bennett
