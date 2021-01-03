Girl’s body found in river

Girl’s body found in river - Mckoy's News
There is grief this morning in Coker, St Elizabeth after the body of a girl who was washed away Saturday was found.

Dead is 13-year-old Gabrielle Madden.

Her body was found about 9 o’clock this morning by a search team comprising residents of the area, near Maggotty, in north St Elizabeth and members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF)

The search continues for 15-year-old Sheliesha Litchmore, who was also washed away yesterday. The girls were among others at a section of the Black River where they had gone to wash clothes. One of the two fell into a deep pool and got into difficulties. The other jumped in to try to save her but also got into difficulties. Both were swept away.

A search started by residents, walking the banks and divers jumping into pools of the river, was called off about 5:30 p.m. as darkness fell

