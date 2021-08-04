Girlfriend Charged for the Murder of Security Guard

Khrisawnia McIntosh, 25, has been charged with the shooting death of Orlando Webb, a 46-year-old security guard who was murdered on July 28, at his residence in Brittonville, St. Ann.

According to reports, shortly after 6:00 a.m., residents reported hearing explosions and alerted the police. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Webb was found with several gunshot wounds inside his bathroom. Webb was pronounced dead at hospital.

Following an interview conducted in the presence of her attorney, McIntosh was brought into custody and charged.