‘Gilly’ Shot Dead at His Home in St Catherine

Forty-nine year-old Areuyll Miller, otherwise called ‘Gilly’, of Windsor Heights, St Catherine, was shot and killed by armed men at his home in Windsor Heights, on Saturday, January 15.

It is reported that about 5:10pm, Miller was at his home, when men armed with handguns entered the premises and shot him multiple times.

Residents in the community summoned the police, and upon their arrival the victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

