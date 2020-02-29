Gigolo Killed in Montego Bay

A 50-year-old man who spent his days hustling tourists outside various hotel compounds around Montego Bay, in St James, was shot and killed by armed men on a compound in Ironshore, on Saturday morning, February 29.

The deceased has been identified as Carlton Morrison, of a Flankers address, while a security guard who is employed to a resort was also shot and seriously injured by a stray bullet.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 6:00 a.m., Morrison and a group of men were standing in the vicinity of the taxi stand outside the hotel compound, when he was approached by three men armed with handguns.

The gunmen opened on Morrison who attempted to run from the scene, but was shot over eight times, and collapsed a short distance away.

During the shooting, the security guard who was on duty outside the hotel compound was shot in the regions of his upper body by a stray bullet.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the scene was processed and both victims were transported to the hospital, where Morrison was pronounced dead, and the security guard admitted in serious condition.