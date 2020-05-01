Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy on ‘The Tonight Show’

Gigi Hadid officially confirmed she’s going to be a mom.

Days after the news broke that she was expecting a child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, Hadid opened up in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously we wish we could’ve announced on our own terms,” the 25-year-old told Fallon, “but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

“Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day,” she added.

Hadid and Malik, 27, are quarantining together in her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. Earlier this week, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday, which fans speculated doubled as a gender reveal party.

The mom-to-be also shared with Fallon that her cravings include everything bagels, and Buddy the Cake Boss made her an everything bagel cake to celebrate her birthday.

The supermodel and former One Direction singer are expecting a baby girlTMZ reported Wednesday.

The two were in an on-again-off-again relationship, and were spotted back together in New York for Malik’s birthday on Jan. 12, and have been together since.

 

Source: Page Six

