Ghetto Splash goes Virtual Dec.15!

The Annual Dancehall Stage Show, Ghetto Splash will be staged virtually this year. This, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the total lockdown of the local entertainment industry,

Organiser of the event, Patrick Roberts, shares the 4-1-1!

Ghetto Splash is usually held at the Drewsland mini stadium St Andrew.

Entertainers such as Beenie Man, Popcaan, Capleton, Bugle, Tarrus Riley, Dre Island and many others have performed in the past.

The virtual staging is expected to take place on December 15.