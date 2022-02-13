Get All Age-appropriate Cancer Screenings – Dr. Graham

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is encouraging residents to get all the necessary age-appropriate cancer screenings to ensure early detection of the disease.

These, she said, include a pap smear, breast exam, digital rectal exam or testing of the faeces.

“We are seeing younger and younger persons who are [presenting] with cancers, and we are also seeing that persons with cancer don’t do as well when they get the coronavirus (COVID-19). It is one of the comorbidities that can decrease your chances of survival if you are to get infected with COVID-19,” Dr. Graham pointed out.

She was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar recently.

Meanwhile, Dr. Graham is appealing to persons to protect themselves against sexually transmitted infections (STI), as the country observes Safer Sex Week from February 13 to 19.

“We always observe Safer Sex Week during the week of Valentine’s Day. The theme this year is ‘Do Your Part, Safer Sex is a Start’, so we are encouraging persons to remember to engage in safe practices and use a condom every time. It will go a far way in preventing STIs,” she noted.

Turning to other matters, Dr. Graham said that the health department continues to see cases of gastroenteritis and hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in the parish, and implored parents to pay keen attention to their children for signs of these illnesses, particularly HFMD.

“We might have one [case] this week, two the other week; we want to see it go down to zero so keep your guard up. Closely monitor your children, especially in group settings and let’s pay attention to hand hygiene, full hygiene and sanitising of objects that children play with,” she urged.

Initial signs of HFMD include fever, poor appetite, sore throat, and a feeling of malaise.

These symptoms generally last for one to two days before a blister-like rash appears on the hands, feet and in the mouth.

The rash initially emerges as small red spots, but then develops into blisters. The blisters may appear on the gums, inner cheeks, and tongue and patients may complain of mouth pain and a sore throat.