Germany Beats Costa Rica 4-2 but out of World Cup

Germany Beats Costa Rica: Germany crashed out of the 2022 World Cup on an unforgettable night of drama despite a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium.
Japan staged another extraordinary World Cup comeback 2-1 win against Spain to reach the knockout stage – which saw them finish top of Group E – downed Spain and sent Germany crashing out of the World.
Germany was in complete control and led through Serge Gnabry’s 10th-minute header only for Costa Rica to turn the match on its head to raise the remarkable possibility of Spain also going out.
It would have capped one of the most astonishing nights in World Cup history, but Germany substitute Kai Havertz restored a measure of normality to proceedings with two clinical finishes. Niclas Fullkrug’s last-minute effort gave Flick’s side a win that was no consolation as they failed to get out of the group stage for the second successive World Cup.
The Japanese top Group E to book a round-of-16 date with Group F runners-up Croatia, Spain will face Morocco in the knockout stage.