Germany-Based Reggae artiste Lazimba Promotes His Newest Track, “Reggae Music”

Germany-based Reggae artiste Lazimba has returned with a brand new single, titled “Reggae Music.” Officially released in May 2020, the track appropriately transcends the energy of, as the name suggests, Reggae music.

“‘Reggae Music’ is a song about how reggae music is impacting people and the feelings it gives them when they listen to it. It is spreading good vibrations and adding good value to my catalogue, as I´m always trying to create a diversity in my music,” the artiste elaborated.

With its original one drop riddim and the smooth lyrics and melody, “Reggae Music” beautifully captures the essence of the genre, with the accompanying music video also highlighting in a visually appealing way.

“While I was in Jamaica earlier this year, I was introduced to a film company called Bloozick Filmworks and they came up with a concept. It was then shot and edited by them. I really enjoyed working with them,” the artiste explained about the music video, which was filmed in various locations across Kingston.

Known for previous tracks such as “Live To Love You” and “Where The Party At”, Lazimba is a versatile artiste who has been gracing the music scene for the past 15 years. Adding a flair of Hip Hop, and Dancehall to his sound, the artiste decided to pay homage to the genre that had a great impact on his career in this track.

“First, I am a lover of Reggae music in general; that’s the music I grew up with and it has been omnipresent during my whole life. I love expressing myself in different genres but it was time for me to do another Reggae song,” he added.

With the overwhelmingly positive feedback to the track so far, the artiste has seen great responses mainly from Germany, Brazil and the United States. His expectations for this track are for it to propel him forward and expand his fanbase through a diverse audience.

Already looking ahead to what’s next, the artiste implores fans to anticipate his next single, which he has described as an experimental song with a little European/ Latino touch. The release date will be released soon, as well as plans for upcoming promotions and performances in Jamaica, which had been pushed back due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Reggae Music” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.