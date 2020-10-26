George Nooks to return to court on Cocaine Possession Charges

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Singer George Nooks is to return to court on January 13, in relation to charges of possession of cocaine and perverting the course of justice.

Back in April last year, Nooks was at a plaza in the corporate area where he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

The entertainer denied the allegations and was subsequently released by the police and a form sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The singer, who is represented by Christopher Townsend pleaded not guilty to the charges when he appear in the parish court on Friday and was offered bail in the sum of $300,000.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....