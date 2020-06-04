George Floyd’s autopsy shows he had coronavirus, was ‘asymptomatic’

George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus after he died, according to a Hennepin County autopsy report.

The report says Floyd, 44, had first tested positive for COVID-19 back on April 3 and that traces of the virus “can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease.”

The virus in Floyd, the report says, was “asymptomatic but persistent,” leading to the positive postmortem test.

That county autopsy report concluded that Floyd died from a “cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officers.”

Lawyers for Floyd’s family, however, commissioned an independent expert autopsy that found Floyd died from “mechanical asphyxia,” meaning he was suffocated.

The independent autopsy also said Floyd had no underlying medical issues, which the county coroner claimed played a role in Floyd’s death.

More than 1,000 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins. Floyd was killed by police officers on May 25.

Source: nydailynews