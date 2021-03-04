“Genius” Murdered at Horizon Park

The Kingston police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was discovered shot to death, at his home in Horizon Park, on Thursday, March 4.

The deceased has been identified as Kenrick Genius, otherwise called ‘Geniis’, laborer, also of Horizon Park.

Reports by the police are that shortly after midnight on Thursday, Genius was dragged from his house to the outside, and shot to death in his yard.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was discovered lying in the front of his yard, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, a number of his relatives protested that Genius was allegedly shot and killed by a group of police officers.