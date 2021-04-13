Gayle, Thomas-Dodd wins at Miramar Invitational

2019 World champion Tahjay Gayle and 2019 sliver medallist Danielle Thomas-Dodd were the only Jamaican winners at the inaugural Miramar Invitational at Ansin Sports Complex in Florida on Saturday.

Gayle made a big statement in the men’s long jump with a world-leading 8.27m (1.5m/s) in his first meeting outside of Jamaica this season.

The Doha 2019 world champion logged the winning mark in the second round after fouling on his first attempt. Holland Martin of The Bahamas took second place with a wind-assisted 8.15m (2.4m/s), while Damacus Simpson of the USA finished second with a wind-assisted 8.05m (2.8m/s)

Thomas-Dodd took the women’s shot put with a solid 19.17m to open her outdoor Olympic campaign. The USA pair of Magdalyn Ewen (18.69m) and Jessica Ramsey (18.61m) finished second and third, respectively. Lloydricia Cameron of Jamaica finished sixth with 18.11m.