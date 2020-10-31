Gay rights activist loses appeal against TVJ

Jamaica News: Gay rights activist Maurice Tomlinson has lost an appeal in the Court of Appeal over the refusal of Television Jamaica (TVJ) to air an advertisement that was part of a campaign promoting tolerance for homosexuals.

Tomlinson, a prominent member of Jamaica’s LGBT community had lost
the case against TVJ who he claimed was discriminating against the gay rights group and violating his right to freedom of speech by not taking the advertisement. He then went to the Appeal Court that has now ruled in favour of TVJ.
The Appeal Court, in a unanimous decision said it cannot he held that the failure or refusal to broadcast the advertisement was unjustifiable in the light of the TVJ’s own constitutional rights to refuse to air the video.
Tomlinson, an attorney, is to pay 60 percent of the cost of the appeal.

