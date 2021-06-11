Gay Child Molester Beaten Almost to Death in St Mary

The St Mary police are reporting that an alleged gay child molester, who was beaten almost to death by an angry mob, on Sunday, June 6, after he allegedly molested two boys, one 9, and the other 11-year-old, is presently still at hospital under police guard.

One investigator told Mckoy’s News that the accused man who is originally from a Kingston community, moved to the parish of St Mary, a few years ago, and has since been staying with relatives at a family house.

It is also reported that he is alleged to have molested the two boys who also reside at the house, on Tuesday, June 1, and a report was made to the police.

Residents in the community learnt of the incident and attacked the accused, resulting in him being beaten almost to death, with sticks, stones and machetes.