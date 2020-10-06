Gateway Credit Union implements new banking software…will expand to Falmouth by November

The Gateway Cooperative Credit Union has announced a raft of new developments, including the purchasing of new banking software to serve its members with greater efficiency.

“It will be implemented in a test environment starting November 1, 2020. This new software should be ready by January 1, 2021 for full implementation,” the organization stated in its members update.

“It will bring improvements such as reducing transaction processing time and will facilitate online banking capabilities,” it added in a statement.

According to the credit union, it will continue to devote all necessary resources to help ensure that members are able to conduct your business in a safe and comfortable environment while maintaining all its services.

It also said the new and improved website and virtual assistant dubbed Jean, are already functional.