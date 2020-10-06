Gateway Credit Union implements new banking software…will expand to Falmouth by November

The Gateway Cooperative Credit Union has announced a raft of new developments, including the purchasing of new banking software to serve its members with greater efficiency.
“It will be implemented in a test environment starting November 1, 2020. This new software should be ready by January 1, 2021 for full implementation,” the organization stated in its members update.
“It will bring improvements such as reducing transaction processing time and will facilitate online banking capabilities,” it added in a statement.
According to the credit union, it will continue to devote all necessary resources to help ensure that members are able to conduct your business in a safe and comfortable environment while maintaining all its services.
Since its last Annual General Meeting in July 2019 the credit union says it has made new expansions, including the opening of a new branch at Fairview on August 10,at Unit 14, The Marketplace.
It said however, that the Sam Sharpe Square Branch building in Montego Bay, has been sold.
“Having found the cost to repair/renovate the Sam Sharpe Square Branch prohibitive, the building was sold. Therefore, our new Head Office and branch operations will be relocated to 20 Church Street, Montego Bay effective Monday, October 5, 2020,” the credit union said.
“Please note that this branch is still undergoing renovations and we would like to apologize beforehand. However, once completed, you will be able to benefit from an expanded and upgraded facility,” it added.
The credit union which also has a branch in Lucea, said it would be expanding to the town of Falmouth very soon.
“For our members living and working in Trelawny, we will be establishing a branch in the Falmouth area to better serve you and our potential members. This office will become operational by the end of November 2020 and will be located at Shop #4, 2-4 Duke Street, Falmouth, Trelawny,” it said.