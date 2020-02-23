Gas Station Explosion Victim Dies One Day Shy Of 60th Birthday

Daniel Farquharson would have celebrated his 60th birthday today. But unforeseen tragedy claimed his life.

The pig farmer and mechanic died yesterday afternoon from injuries he sustained in the massive explosion that destroyed Heaven’s FESCO gas station in Mandeville, Manchester, on Friday.

Farquharson, from Hopeton Pen in Hatfield district, Manchester, died at The University Hospital of the West Indies after being transferred from the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

“They said he was very badly burnt and he took in (inhaled) a lot of smoke,” a distressed family member relayed to The Sunday Gleaner.

Farquharson could be seen on videos circulating on social media with burnt patches on his body, the evidence of the horror he had experienced at the gas station.

His close friend, Byron Smalling, had made a desperate attempt to get him to the hospital, while others were seen videotaping him.

DRAMATIC SCENE

Three persons remain hospitalised with third-degree burns and three others are still nursing minor injuries. Twelve vehicles were destroyed.

It was a dramatic scene that unfolded at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Friday, when the service station, located at the intersection of Perth, Manchester and Caledonia roads exploded and burst into flames. Several explosions and screaming were heard.

Claudine Heaven, co-owner of the gas station, said, “The events of last evening have been difficult for us to comprehend. We are grateful to God that all lives were spared and continue to pray that the persons injured will be restored to full health. All our staff are accounted for.”

Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the tragedy.