Gas Pro Donates $400,000 to NERHA

The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) has received a donation of nearly $400,000 worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff on the frontline of dealing with COVID-19.

Massy Gas Product (Jamaica) Limited (Gas Pro) donated the equipment on Monday, May 18, 2020.

The donation comes as the health region continues to screen, assess, diagnose and treat patients in the face of COVID-19. The donation will be used to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) given the COVID-19 situation.

The PPE will include masks, face shields, gowns, gloves and cover shoes to be distributed primarily to the St Ann’s Bay and Annotto Bay hospitals.