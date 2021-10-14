Gas prices up $3.06 and $3.06, diesel up $3.03

Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, October 14, 2021, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

E-10 87 will be sold for $154.56 up to $3.06 and E-10 90 gasoline and $159.98 per litre, up by $13.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $155.08 per litre following an increase of $3.03 while Kerosene is up by $3.04 and will be sold for $132.82 per litre.

Meanwhile, Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $79.02 per litre, up by $0.71 and Butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $85.31 per litre after an increase of $1.58.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.

