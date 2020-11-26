Gas prices up $0.42, diesel prices up $2.03 on Thursday

Jamaica News: Motorists will have to dig deeper in their pockets when they visit the pumps on Thursday, November 26, 2020, with Petrojam Limited announcing prices for its petroleum products.

Price movements reflect changes in US Gulf reference prices and movement in the foreign currency exchange rates.

E10-87 and E10-90 gasoline will be sold for $109.40 and $106.57 per litre respectively, up $0.42 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.96 per liter following an increase of $2.03, while Ultra-low Sulphur diesel is up by $2.37 and will be sold for $113.49 per litre.

Propane will be sold for $45.25 per litre, down $1.41 and Butane will be sold for $52.10 per litre an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers and dealers will add their respective markup.