Gas Prices up $0.25 and $0.25, diesel up $0.25

Motorists will pay less when they visit the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 4, 2021, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

E-10 87 will be sold for $160.43 and E-10 90 gasoline and $165.85 per litre, down by $0.25 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.80 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while Kerosene is down by $0.23 and will be sold for $138.56 per litre.

Meanwhile, Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for 78.78 per litre, down by $0.50 and Butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $88.79 per litre after an increase of $0.68.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.