Gas Prices Down $1.30 and $1.29, Diesel up $3.06

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday, January 13, 2021, according to the latest from the state-owned oil refinery from Petrojam.

E-10 87 will be sold for $166.12 per litre down by $1.30 and E-10 90 will go down by $1.29 sell for $171.58 per litre.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $165.48 and Kerosene for $141.86 per litre, increasing by $3.06 each.

Meanwhile, Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for 72.39 per litre, up by $1.65 and Butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $83.33 per litre after an increase of $2.74.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.

