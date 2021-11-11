Gas prices down $0.24 and $0.22, diesel down $0.25

Motorists will pay less for gas when they go to the pumps at the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 11, 2021, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

E-10 87 will be sold for $160.19 down by $0.24 and E-10 90 gasoline and $165.63 per litre, down by $0.22.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $160.55 per litre following a decrease of $0.25 while Kerosene is down by $0.25 and will be sold for $138.31 per litre.

Meanwhile, Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for 79.03 per litre, up by $0.25 and Butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $87.87 per litre after a decrease of $0.92.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.

