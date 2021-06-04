Garage Operator Shot and Killed in Glendevon, St James

A young garage operator was shot and killed at his garage, along Glendevon main road, in St James, on Thursday, June 3.

The deceased has been identified so far only as ‘Punch’, also of Glendevon.

Reports by the police are that about 10:15 am, the now deceased was at the garage which he and his father operate, when a motor vehicle drove up, and two men armed with handguns alighted from the vehicle.

The men chased the garage operator to a section at the rear of the compound, and shot him multiple times.

Another man was also shot and injured during the incident.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed, and Punch’s body removed to the morgue, for a post mortem examination.