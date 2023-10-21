Ganja Seizure in St Ann

October 21, 2023- Lawmen attached to Area 2 Narcotics Team seized over two hundred pounds
of compressed ganja during a targeted operation in Bellaire 2, Runaway Bay, St Ann on Thursday,
October 19. Two men are in custody in connection with the find.
Reports from the St Ann police are that between the hours of 10:45 p.m. and 11:25 p.m., police
acting on information went to a location in the mentioned community. A premise was breached
and searched, several men upon seeing the police evaded the area leaving the contraband behind.
It was seized pending further investigations.