Ganja Seizure In Portland Man In Custody

MASSIVE GANJA BUST IN PORTLAND
A man is in custody following the seizure of over 1500 pounds of compressed ganja by the Area 2 Narcotics Police during an operation in the Wey Bridge Housing Scheme, Manchioneal in Portland on Friday, September 11.

Reports are that about 3:00 p.m., lawmen carried out a search at a house where 31 knitted bags along with five buckets containing ganja weighting approximately 1.589.5 pounds was found in a room. The ganja was seized and the occupant arrested however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of JMD 6.358 million.

