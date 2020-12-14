Ganja seized in follow up to cocaine bust at airport

Jamaica News: The Narcotics Division of the Police is reporting that follow-up operations conducted in the wake of Thursday’s multi-billion-dollar cocaine seizure at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston has resulted in the arrest of five persons and another major drug bust.

Police seized cocaine worth more than two billion Jamaican dollars in an operation the airport Thursday morning when the team searched a vehicle belonging to an airport employee and 239 packages of cocaine were found. The drug was destined to the United States. The employee was arrested.

The police report that between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday December 13, a joint police/military operation was conducted in Patrick City, Kingston 20. During the operation, a premises was searched and over 100 pounds of compressed ganja with a street value of $400,000 was found in two bags. Five persons were taken into custody on reasonable suspicion for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The police did not say if or how the five arrested Saturday were linked to the seizure at the airport the day before.

According to the management of the Narcotics Division, the recent successes are due to collaborative efforts between local and international law enforcement entities.