Ganja Seized at the Norman Manley International Airport

The Canine Police seized several pounds of ganja at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Tuesday, May 5.

Reports are that about 3:45 p.m., a Canine team with police dog ‘Glock’ was on duty at the airport when they were called to the cargo area. Glock conducted checks of the area and alerted the team to a box containing food items. It was subsequently searched and 9.5 pounds of ganja was found in juice tins that had been tampered with.

The Narcotics Police have since been called in to investigate.

