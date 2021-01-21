Ganja Destined for France Found in Airmail, at Courier Service in Montego Bay

77-year-old Charged for Ganja Possession in Montego Bay
The Narcotics police in St James say they have intercepted an airway package which contained a portion of ganja, and which was being shipped by courier through a prominent Courier Service Company, located in Montego Bay, St James, to an address in France.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, on Wednesday, January 20, a team of officers from the Area One Narcotics police and members of the Customs Contraband Enforcement Agency, were carrying out routine security checks inside the storeroom at Courier service, located along Godfrey Dyer Boulevard, in Montego Bay, St James, when irregularities were detected in the package.

A search was carried out of the package which was shipped from a location in Negril, Westmoreland, to a location in France, and found to contain several ounces of ganja.

The drugs was seized and an investigation carried out to located and prosecute the sender.

