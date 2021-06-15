Gang violence flares up in Trench Town

A woman identified as Lafayne Bent is the latest victim of another gun attacked in Trench Town last night.

Reports are that at about 8:00 p.m., Ms. Bent was sitting at her shop at Third (3rd) Street when a masked gunman walked up and shot her several times. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

The incident which is alleged to be a reprisal shooting, occurred within few days of the recent killing of a 16-year-old female in the community on Sunday. The female was later identified as Damoya Hall of Third Street in Trench Town.

It was reported that at approximately 7:00 p.m., the teen was in her yard when a shootout began between rival gunmen from the Fox and Brooklyn gangs. During the gunfire exchange, Damoya was shot and killed.

Head of the Kingston West Police, Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, said the police responded to the shootout and challenged the criminals. Another police source confirmed that the 23-year-old man who was alleged to have carried out the killing, was reportedly shot by police and later died.

SSP Phipps also reported that a Taurus pistol was seized following the shootout and three other suspects related to the attack have been named and police are seeking their whereabouts. The men are identified as Keimo Roache, Keimo Tingle otherwise called ‘Not Nice’, and a man known only as ‘CJ’.

Persons have been moving out of the area following the recent outbreak of violence.

Mckoy’s Senior Writer- Natasha Williams