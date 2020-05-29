Gallimore had a passion for God – Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the passing of former Government Minister, Dr. Neville Gallimore.

Dr. Gallimore died this morning in the United States.

In a statement Thursday evening, the Prime Minister said: “Dr. Gallimore served Jamaica with distinction. Dr. Gallimore had a passion for his God, his people and his politics. Indeed, He was undoubtedly a pioneer and a patriot.”

Mr Holness said he was saddened by Dr Gallimore’s “particularly on a day when we mark the 90th anniversary of the birth of the father of modern Jamaica, former Prime Minister Edward Seaga.”

Dr. Gallimore was first elected member of Parliament for the constituency of South West St. Ann in 1967.

Mr Holness said: “He was an astute and willing trojan in the political field – a hard worker and left an indelible mark on Jamaica. Jamaica has lost a political elder and a patriot with a wealth of knowledge. Jamaica will be poorer for his passing.”

Dr. Gallimore was awarded the national honour of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander in 1987.