‘Gad’ among Two Men Charged with Murder in Westmoreland

The Westmoreland police are reporting that they have arrested and charged two men in connection with the murder of 62-year-old Delroy Grant, which was committed at Hudson Street, in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, earlier this month.

They have been identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Bailey, otherwise called ‘Gad’, and 32-year-old Tristan Daley, both of Savanna-la-mar.

Reports are that about 7:45 am, Grant was at home when he was attacked by Daley and Bailey.

The men reportedly used pieces of iron, a hammer, and a machete to beat and chop Grant to death.

Both men then fled the scene while the police were summoned. An investigation was carried out, which led to both men being arrested and charged, on Saturday, February 13.