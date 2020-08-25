Gabrielle Union calls ‘America’s Got Talent’ drama ‘heartbreaking’

Gabrielle Union says her exit from “America’s Got Talent” was one of the hardest things she’s dealt with in Hollywood.

Union, 47, recalled her experience at the “Minding Her Business” panel discussion at the virtual American Black Film Festival as “so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary,” per USA Today.

The actress continued, explaining that the situation, in which she was ousted from the NBC show, “[felt] like such a public flogging” and led to her “standing in my truth and standing on the side of employee rights and knowing there’s a better way of doing business.”

She added, “But that whole process was really brutal and knowing that I brought my team into that, it just sucked.”

Union and fellow judge Julianne Hough were both cut from the show in November 2019. NBC launched an investigation into the show after Union claimed there was racism behind the scenes, but found no wrongdoing by May 2020.

In June 2020, the actress filed a harassment complaint against NBC, claiming NBC’s entertainment chief Paul Telegdy — who is currently under investigation by the network — tried to silence her reports of racism. She called NBC “a snake pit of racial offenses.” She later alleged that NBC threatened her agent.

Source: Page Six