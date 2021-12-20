Future says he’s Bigger Than JAY-Z “In the Streets”

Rapper Future is extremely confident about his level of stardom.

Days after taking the stage at Rolling Loud California, he boasted about his “legendary” moves and his plans to get everything he wants. In his slew of tweets, he made a bold comparison between him and one of rap’s GOATs.

“In the streets, I’m bigger than Jigga, Ima run me a B up easy,” Future wrote. Twitter users have since chimed in with their own opinions.

Future’s comparison to Hov comes days after he brought Ye out to perform during his Rolling Loud set. The gospel rapper had revisited a handful of his biggest records, including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Hurricane,” “Praise God,” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1″ and freestyled over the beat of Future’s “Fuck Up Some Commas.”

According to Future’s series of tweets after the performance, he’s “the only one can get YE to pull up whenever, wherever.”