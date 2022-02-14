Furniture Thief Arrested and Charged in Clarendon

A Clarendon man who broke into his own relative’s home and stole furniture and appliance valued close to $100,000 have been arrested and charged.

The accused man, 28-year-old Odain Wright, otherwise called ‘Oscar’ a counter clerk of First Street, Race Track in Clarendon, have been arrested and charged with House Breaking and Larceny.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00am, on January 23, Wright and another man allegedly entered a premises owned by his cousin, and stole a five burner gas stove, and a large dresser, valued close to $100,000.

A report was made to the police, and following an investigation, Wright was picked up and subsequently charged.

