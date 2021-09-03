Furniture Shop Destroyed by Fire in Kingston

A fire of unknown origin destroyed a building said to be an upholstery shop along Waltham Park Road in Kingston on Thursday (September 2), putting several people out of work.

According to reports, firefighters received a call at 10:30 a.m. from residents in Waltham Park who noticed smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters stated they responded and were able to put out the fire after several hours. The distress call was answered by three units, one from Trench Town and two from York Park.

According to sources, some people were left with respiratory problems as a result of the smoke.

Several employees of the furniture store are now left without a job.

