Funerals Can Continue

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, is now addressing the inquiries which he is getting where, he states, that funeral can continue and that these services must be conducted in full compliance with the Disaster Risk Management Order.

“I have been receiving many inquiries whether funerals will be permitted in this time of COVID-19. There is no ban on funerals. However, I wish to reiterate that no more than 10 persons can attend a funeral,” he said in a statement today.

“This means 10 including the officiating pastor and any other clergy. Social distancing is also to be practiced at all times before, during and after the funerals,” he added.