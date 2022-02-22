Funds Allocated To Complete Renovations At Hope Valley Experimental And August Town Primary

Rehabilitation works at the Hope Valley Experimental and August Town Primary schools in St. Andrew are to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year under the Government’s Integrated Community Development Project II.

The project, which has been allocated $796.2 million in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and contribute towards increased community safety in vulnerable communities in Jamaica.

The allocation will also go towards completing Integrated Infrastructure Projects (IIPs) in the communities of Treadlight in Clarendon, Anchovy in St. James, and Denham Town (Pink and Chestnut Lanes) in Kingston.

It will also facilitate the completion of minor infrastructure works, including zinc fence and sidewalk rehabilitation in Greenwich Town in St. Andrew.

Up to December 2021 under the project, 2,800 cubic metres (m3) of debris was removed from the Denham Town mound, support was provided for 14 summer camps, rehabilitation of the Treadlight Primary School was completed, and the training of 133 environmental wardens from five communities was facilitated.

The project, which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with funding from the Government of Jamaica, is slated to run from April 2020 to March 2023.