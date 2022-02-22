Funds Allocated To Complete Renovations At Hope Valley Experimental And August Town Primary

Funds Allocated To Complete Renovations At Hope Valley Experimental And August Town Primary
Funds Allocated To Complete Renovations At Hope Valley Experimental And August Town Primary

Rehabilitation works at the Hope Valley Experimental and August Town Primary schools in St. Andrew are to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year under the Government’s Integrated Community Development Project II.

The project, which has been allocated $796.2 million in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and contribute towards increased community safety in vulnerable communities in Jamaica.

The allocation will also go towards completing Integrated Infrastructure Projects (IIPs) in the communities of Treadlight in Clarendon, Anchovy in St. James, and Denham Town (Pink and Chestnut Lanes) in Kingston.

It will also facilitate the completion of minor infrastructure works, including zinc fence and sidewalk rehabilitation in Greenwich Town in St. Andrew.

Up to December 2021 under the project, 2,800 cubic metres (m3) of debris was removed from the Denham Town mound, support was provided for 14 summer camps, rehabilitation of the Treadlight Primary School was completed, and the training of 133 environmental wardens from five communities was facilitated.

The project, which is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with funding from the Government of Jamaica, is slated to run from April 2020 to March 2023.

WRITTEN BY: ALECIA SMITH
SOURCE: JIS news

Lyrically Badd – We Up Now (Official Music Video)

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com