Fugitive Wanted for Drug Trafficking Extradited to the USA

A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Nairobi has been extradited to the USA.

Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh, an international fugitive wanted for trafficking in narcotics, was Thursday night extradited to New York to face trial.

The extradition of the 46-year-old suspect follows his arrest by DCI detectives on May 31, after a cash reward of US$1 million was offered by the U.S government for information regarding his whereabouts.

According to a U.S. federal indictment, in or about August 2018 through about May 2019, Saleh and others who were identified during a wildlife trafficking investigation conspired to distribute at least 10 kilograms of heroin to a buyer located in New York.

After several meetings, Saleh and his co-conspirators delivered the first kilogram of heroin to a buyer in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to the indictment, in June 2019, Saleh fled from law enforcement, along with his co-conspirators, before completing the remaining heroin transaction.

He was subsequently arrested by DCI detectives for drug trafficking in Kenya on July 11, 2019 and arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts, a day after.

During Saleh’s judicial process in the country, he was released on Sh200,000 bail.

Saleh disappeared and became a fugitive, with a warrant for his arrest being issued.

In June 2021, following a joint investigation of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York returned an indictment charging Saleh and other coconspirators with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment.

The suspect was extradited to the United States of America, last night aboard a Kenya Airways flight destined to New York.

