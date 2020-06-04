Fugitive Arrested, Faces Extradition

A Jamaican man who is wanted in the United States of America (USA) is set to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court today for extradition proceedings to begin.

The man, who has been identified as Oshane Lewis, 43, otherwise called ‘Danny’, a construction worker who was residing at Poinciana Avenue, Kingston 11 and Wynters Garden, St. Catherine, was arrested through the joint efforts of Jamaica’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and the Hunts Bay Police in St. Andrew, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Lewis is accused of killing his wife in Pennsylvania, USA in 2015 after which he fled to Jamaica.