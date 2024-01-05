FROM THE DANCEHALL TO THE CLASSROOM

~Sandals Team Members bring 2023 to a close in fine style ~
(Montego Bay, St. James, January 2023): For the team members of Sandals resorts in the Montego Bay region, 2023 marked a year of notable achievements, lessons learned, and personal growth. With a year’s worth of unwavering dedication and hard work behind them, it was time to bring the curtains down in splendid style.
Sandals Royal Caribbean unleashed an electrifying spectacle at their year-end staff bash, aptly titled ‘Dancehall Cyah Stall’. Unfazed by intermittent downpours, this extravaganza blazed on into the wee hours of the morning with popular hits spun by Chromatic and ZJ Diamond.
Picture this: A dancehall odyssey, peppered with epic audience interactions and heart-pounding money pull-up encores where party goers are invited to dive into a buffet of tantalizing Jamaican eats. Free bars also offered favourite libations and top-shelf spirits.
Sandals Montego Bay’s ‘Class Party’ themed event on the other hand saw a sea of plaid, neatly pressed khakis, and pleated skirts washing over Tropical Beach in St. James. The event transformed the traditional idea of school uniforms into a vibrant celebration of creativity and self-expression, an opportunity that the resort’s team members and invited guests relished.
The packed event was a mecca of fun and excitement that saw performances from the likes of star recording artists Pablo YG, Topman and Jahvillani. Popular emcee ‘Trippple X’ kept the crowd bellowing with laughter while Hyperactive Sound Station and headline DJ Johnny Kool electrified the audience with various hits from all genres.
In keeping with the season of giving, there was no shortage of prizes to be won at both events with cash prizes being given away every thirty minutes to eager participants in fun challenges. However, the sought after meal ticket was a grand raffle at each event that saw lucky team members Lawrence Henry and Aswell Wright at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Montego Bay respectively each walking away with a grand prize of $100,000.