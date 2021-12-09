Freddie McGregor signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell Music

Legendary artist and record producer Freddie McGregor has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, the music publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

The deal covers the full catalogue of the pioneering reggae musician and entrepreneur whose career spans almost six decades, with more than 40 albums to his name.

Freddie McGregor says: “I’m excited to be working with Guy and his team. With a new album in the works and the live scene coming out of hibernation, it seems like the right time to start writing a new chapter in my career. I want to connect with other writers and producers from around the world to keep inspiring me to make music that moves people.”

Guy Moot, Co-Chair and CEO, Warner Chappell Music, adds: “Freddie is known as the ‘Captain of the Big Ship’ and with good reason. He’s been a pioneer in reggae for decades, writing songs that have moved fans around the world, and is well known for being generous with his time and efforts for younger up and coming artists. We’re delighted that he’s signed with us and can’t wait to get to work on his incredible catalogue and new music.”

Shani Gonzales, Head of International A&R and UK Managing Director, Warner Chappell Music, adds: ““With my Jamaican heritage, I grew up listening to Freddie’s music, so getting to publish him is literally a dream come true. It’s mind-blowing that his career spans almost his whole life, starting to perform at seven years old, and today he’s still adding to his amazing songbook. Freddie is a true legend in the reggae scene, helping pioneer the sound, spreading reggae music worldwide and inspiring and supporting generations of artists. It’s a true privilege to work with him.”

Freddie was born in Hayes, Clarendon, Jamaica in 1956 and first found fame when he was just seven years old when he went to Kingston Studio One with Fitzroy ‘Ernest’ Wilson and Peter Austin, founding members of The Clarendonians.