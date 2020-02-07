Freddie McGregor & Big Ship Band for Plantation Smokehouse Grand Opening

Richmond, Jamaica (Shuzzr) – On February 14th, 2020, Freddie McGregor along with Bigship band & friends will be performing live at the grand opening of Plantation Smokehouse restaurant located in Richmond St Ann.

Plantation Smokehouse an addition to Sharkies Seafood Restaurant, is a part of its owner and CEO, Mr. Alwyn Brown’s fleet of concepts on the islands North coast. The property which was designed and constructed to reflect Jamaica’s rich history in food, music and natural landscape will be able to accommodate approximately 2000 guests as they bask not just in the architecture but traditional authentic Jamaican jerk and grilled style of cooking.

As a part of celebrating the grand opening, its owner has enlisted Freddie McGregor one of Jamaica’s most soulful and durable figures in reggae music. Known since the ‘80s for some of the nation’s most iconic music, Mr. McGregor’s’ artistry captures true Rastafarian roots, reggae-lovers rock, Ska with even a hint of dancehall, ragga and dub.

Authentic Jamaican food must be complimented with authentic Jamaican brands and as such, Appleton estate in partnership with Plantation Smokehouse will provide its signature blend, reserved blend & 12-year-old blend to patrons who come to taste and feel the island beat.

Sharkies Seafood is synonymous for executing great events, providing excellent service and offering the best seafood on the island North coast. This venture is just to further our offerings and cater to our growing customer base, stated Mr. Brown.

Plantation Smokehouse will open to the public on February 14, 2020 at 8am with the main event at 9pm. Admission for the main event is $1000.

For Press or Event-related inquiries, email [email protected]

