Fraser-Pryce, Digicel & GraceKenndy Donate 50 tablets to national online learning program

Olympic and world 100 metre champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in partnership with sponsors Digicel and GraceKennedy, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, donated 50 tablets as well as data SIM cards in support of the National Online Learning Program.

Twenty-five of the fifty tablets were distributed courtesy of the four-time world 100 metre champion to The Wolmer’s High School for Girls and 25 to the sprint champion Resource Center.

GraceKennedy is donating an additional four desktop computers to outfit the Centre’s Computer Room with features 25 tablets and six workstations equipped with comfortable swivel chairs at the community level.

Digicel is donating 10 of the tablets along with 30 SIM cards already loaded with 10 gb anywhere data per month for 1-year.

