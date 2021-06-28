Fraser-Pryce clocks 21.79 Personal Best at national championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce successfully completed a sprint double on the final day at the Jamaican Athletics National Championships in Kingston on Sunday, June 27.

The 35-year-old, the 2008 and 2021 Olympic 100m champion, winning the women’s 200m final with her first-ever sub-22-seconds of 21.79 seconds.

The time improved her 200m personal best time by 0.15 seconds and broke Veronica Campbell-Brown’s stadium record of 21.94.

Shericka Jackson took 2nd place in a new PB and first sub 22 seconds of 21.82 while double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah came in 3rd in 22.02.

Fraser-Pryce is ranked number-2 this year in the 200-metres behind Gabby Thomas, who won the U.S. Olympic Trials on Saturday in 21.61 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce won the 100-metres on Friday in 10.71 wind +1.0 m/s) seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson, and Thompson-Herah will represent Jamaica in the 100m and 200m events at the Tokyo Olympic games next month.