Fraser-Pryce Clocks 11.00 Over 100m Season Opener

Olympic and world 110m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce returned to competitive action after five months since her last race, at the Velocity Fest meeting in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Two-time Olympic champion won the 100m in 11.00 seconds in a stiff -2.2m/s headwinds, the fastest time in the world so far this year during this heavily disrupted season. Shashaleee Forbes was a distant second, clocking 11.49 seconds.

In the field, 2019 World long jump champion Tajay Gayle was also back in action. Gayle opening leap of 8.52m was supported by a 4.5m/s following wind and was more than enough to win. He rounded out his series with a wind-legal 8.23m (1.6m/s).

Elsewhere, 2019 Diamond League winner and World silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the triple jump with 14.11m (-0.9m/s), and Olympic and World 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson got the better of double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 200m, 22.89 to 22.98 (-2.2m/s).